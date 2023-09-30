Shark Tank: Season 15 Ratings

The “sharks” are back for another round of episodes and potential deals on ABC. The series has performed very well for the network over the years and is presumably relatively inexpensive to produce. How long will the network and the “sharks” stick with it? Will Shark Tank be cancelled or renewed for season 16? Stay tuned.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 15 include Jason Blum, Emma Grede, Daniel Lubetzky, Candace Nelson, and Michael Rubin.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 14 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Shark Tank TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 16th season?