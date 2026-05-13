Ride or Die: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham Series

Ride or Die has its arrival date set. The action-comedy series will arrive in July, and Prime Video has released the first photos.

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, and Jacky Ido star in the series created by Tessa Coates.

Prime Video shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels.”

The series arrives on July 15th. More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?