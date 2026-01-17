Tomb Raider: Prime Video Unveils First-Look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Tomb Raider is coming soon to Prime Video, and viewers are now getting their first look at Sophie Turner as the iconic artifact hunter Lara Croft.

Production has begun on the video game adaptation series, and Turner has become Croft. Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein also star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that production is underway on Tomb Raider, marking the kick-off with a first-look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new Prime Video series, Tomb Raider. The Prime Video series Tomb Raider is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The series stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside recently announced cast Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein. The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken who will serve as director and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer. The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for Tomb Raider will be announced later.

