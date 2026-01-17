Bachelor Mansion Takeover: HGTV Sets Premiere Date for Competition Series

Bachelor Mansion Takeover has its premiere date. The new competition series will arrive on HGTV in March. It will feature former contestants from the Bachelor franchise returning to the Bachelor mansion to renovate it.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“One of the most famous homes in television history will receive a long overdue makeover in HGTV’s newest design competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover premiering Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout the six-episode series, hosted by Jesse Palmer, 12 former Bachelor, Bachelorette, Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette contestants – Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth and Joan Vassos – will put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming iconic and never-before-seen Bachelor Mansion spaces including, the bunk rooms, the rose room, the pool area, the mixer room, the terrace and the kitchen, in weekly elimination challenges. In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family. In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.

“For the first time ever we’re pulling back the curtain and revealing the mansion as you’ve never seen it before,” said Jesse Palmer. “Our 12 contestants have already lived through the twists and turns of The Bachelor franchise. They know this is not going to be easy. And the clock is ticking because this renovation has to be finished before a new season of The Bachelorette begins.”

During the series opener, the competitors will test their knowledge in a renovation math challenge with immunity on the line. Then, they will split into two teams as they’re tasked with updating the Bachelor Mansion’s tired bunk rooms into dreamy retreats. Tensions will rise as both teams quickly devise a plan to revamp their spaces, and the group is rattled when a fate card prompts the first elimination before the design challenge is complete. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will arrive to assess the men’s Tuscany and Santorini inspired bedrooms and the women’s Mediterranean style sleeping sanctuary.

Throughout the season, surprise guest judges will continue to visit the Bachelor Mansion and join Jesse, Tyler and Tayshia to tour and evaluate the renovated spaces. Guest judges will include designer and Bachelor fan Nate Berkus, actress and Bachelor fan Rachel Bilson, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, HGTV host and designer Christina Haack and former Bachelor Sean Lowe.”