American Classic: MGM+ Releases First Photos and Premiere Date for Comedy Series

American Classic is coming soon to MGM+. The network announced the premiere date for the comedy series, alongside three first-look photos.

Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Jon Tenney, Aaron Tveit, and Stephen Spinella star in the series, which follows a Broadway star who returns home after having a meltdown on stage.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, MGM+ shared a first look at the heartfelt comedy series starring Academy Award-winner Kevin Kline, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actress Laura Linney and SAG Award-nominated Jon Tenney, about a family full of drama, American Classic, co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin. From FIFTH SEASON with Mar-Key Pictures and Likely Story producing and Anonymous Content, American Classic will premiere Sunday, March 1, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by a weekly release leading into the season finale on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Tony Award, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub joins the series as Alvy, who is Richard’s (Kevin Kline) long-time New York agent and possibly his only friend. Additionally, Tony Award-winners Aaron Tveit and Stephen Spinella join an acclaimed cast. Spinella will portray Xander, a highly influential theatre critic who was once a fan of Richard, but has now become a thorn in his side panning one performance after another. He has become one with the critical voice in Richard’s head and Richard hates him for it. Tveit will play Troy, who is Xander’s handsome, younger partner who is fiercely protective of Xander. Additional cast members include Tony Award-winners Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, as well as Nell Verlaque, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Ajay Friese and Mark Linn-Baker. American Classic tells the story of Broadway star Richard Bean who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Once there, his extreme behavior sets off a series of crises among those closest to him: his ex-girlfriend (now the town’s mayor) married to his brother, his brother himself, and his beloved niece who dreams of a life in the theater. As old loves resurface and buried secrets emerge, Richard must confront the consequences of his past actions and the family and town he left behind for fame and glamour. Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art. Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Miriam Mintz, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Garrett Kemble, Kevin Cotter, Todd Sharp and Jill Arthur also EP. David Levine is a Co-Executive Producer.”

