Earth Abides: Aaron Tveit and More to Star in Sci-Fi Limited Series on MGM+

Earth Abides has added to its cast. Aaron Tveit, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Elyse Levesque, Luisa D’Oliveira, Birkett Turton, Hilary McCormack, and Jenna Berman will join Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes in the sci-fi series based on the George R. Stewart novel.

The series tells how a plague wipes out most of the human race. MGM+ revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in a press release.

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ has revealed who will be joining stars Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes in Earth Abides, the highly anticipated new take on George R. Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. Written by showrunner Todd Komarnicki (Sully), the series comes from MGM+ Studios and executive producers Kearie Peak and Lighthouse Productions’ Michael Phillips and Juliana Maio. Earth Abides will debut on MGM+ in late 2024.

In Earth Abides, when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.

New cast announced today includes:

Aaron Tveit (Schmigadoon!, The Good Fight) will play Charlie, the handsome leader of a new group of travelers. A natural charmer, he hides a threatening nature that only Ish (Alexander Ludwig) seems to be able to see.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Ghosts, Priscilla) will play Jorge. A civil engineer in his native Venezuela, Jorge finds his purpose once more amongst the San Lupo community.

Elyse Levesque (Orphan Black) will play Maurine, who is beautiful but troubled. Used to a life of wealth and sophistication, past traumas have left her despondent.

Luisa D’Oliveira (The 100) will play Molly, a doctor with a deep-rooted strength and directness. Molly is a supportive and dependable force within the community, helping many through their struggles while hiding her own.

Birkett Turton (iZombie) will play Ezra, a former music club owner who is full of personality. Everything about him sets Ish on edge.

Hilary McCormack (Killjoys) will play Jean, once a mesmerizing musician and singer who is now a loving mother and recovering addict.

Jenna Berman (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Evie, a young autistic woman with radiant beauty who finds peace in art.

The series is based on the novel by George R. Stewart, which is published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Kearie Peak and Oscar®-winner Michael Phillips (The Sting), along with Juliana Maio, serve as executive producers. Komarnicki serves as writer and showrunner. Additional writers include Karen Janszen, Tony Spiridakis, Evan Hart, and Kyle Stephen. Bronwen Hughes is set to direct the pilot and Episode Two. Rachel Leiterman will direct Episodes Three and Four, and Stephen Campanelli will direct Episodes Five and Six.

Earth Abides is distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.”