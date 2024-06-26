Disclaimer: Limited Series from Alfonso Cuarón Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Disclaimer is coming soon to Apple TV+. The new series from Alfonso Cuarón will arrive in October. The seven-episode limited series is based on the novel by Renée Knight.

Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, the series follows a journalist who exposes the wrongs of big companies.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at “Disclaimer” and announced that the seven-episode limited series will make its global debut on Friday, October 11, 2024 with its first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through November 15, 2024. “Disclaimer” is a gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen), and their son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon. “Disclaimer” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine and Steve Golin. Knight serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Darkest Hour”) serve as directors of photography and executive produce. Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. The score is composed by multiple Academy and Grammy Award winner Finneas O’Connell (“Barbie,” “No Time to Die”).”

