Harry Potter, Welcome to Derry, Lanterns: Big Budget Series Becoming HBO Original Series

Harry Potter, Welcome to Derry, and Lanterns are all headed to HBO after being developed as Max original series. Now, the upcoming big-budget projects will be released on both platforms instead of just the streaming service.

HBO and Max content CEO Casey Bloys said the following about the change, per Variety:

“We felt like we had to delineate between an HBO show and a Max show. The idea of using Warner Bros. IP as a delineation for Max felt right. At least that gives you a clear lane. But as we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows. What we ended up with is shows at this scope and scale that look great, and great narratives and talent we’ve worked with. The idea of the delineation kind of started to feel unnecessary. Like, why are we doing this? Let’s just call them what they are: HBO shows.”

HBO has officially ordered Lanterns to series and revealed the following in a press release:

HBO, in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for LANTERNS, a new drama series based on the iconic DC title. Emmy®-nominee Chris Mundy (HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy®-winner Damon Lindelof (HBO’s “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers”) and Eisner Award winner Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”) will co-write the new series with Mundy. Lindelof and King will also serve as executive producers. Logline: The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Casey Bloys said the following about the upcoming series: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.”

Additional details, including casting and premiere dates, will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch these new shows on HBO? Does it matter to you that these shows will be released on both platforms instead of just Max?