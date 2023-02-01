Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Creature Commandos, Booster Gold: Five New DC Series Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max is expanding its DC Universe by adding five new shows to its lineup. These shows include Waller, (above, a spinoff of Peacemaker) Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Creature Commandos, and Booster Gold. Five film projects are also headed to the big screen, featuring Batman and Robin, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and Superman.

Lanterns is replacing the previously announced Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti. It was announced that the series has been scrapped by DC co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Safran said the following about their plans for the new HBO Max series, per The Wrap:

“Greg’s vision was more of a space opera that he wanted to do and our vision for it is a much more True Detective, terrestrial-based investigation story. Lanterns plays a really big role leading into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us. Anybody that we cast as John Stewart or Hal Jordan, they will then crossover into the movie side of things as well. That’s important to us. We don’t want in any way that series to feel like stepchildren or lesser than. It’s just another way to tell the story.”

HBO Max revealed more about their plans for the DC universe in a press release.

DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran today announced plans for their first 10 film and television projects under the new DC banner they lead across film, television, and animation. Gunn and Safran are designing and implementing a long-term interconnected story for the iconic franchise and characters, and today announced the beginning of “Chapter 1” focused on “Gods and Monsters” with five new films and five television series for HBO Max already in development. “As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters” said Safran. “Chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms.” Gunn is writing Superman: Legacy, the first film of the new slate, which will be released in theaters globally on July 11, 2025. The highly-anticipated sequel The Batman – Part II is slated for release on October 3, 2025, it was also announced by Gunn and Safran today. Gunn added: “Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.” The upcoming slate of projects includes: Film Projects Superman: Legacy – written by Gunn, the film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. The Authority – WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right The Brave and the Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison’s comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – this science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King’s amazing, award-winning recent comics stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing Swamp Thing – the film will investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing Television Projects for HBO Max Creature Commandos – a seven-episode animated show in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners; Gunn wrote all the episodes of the first season Waller – starring Viola Davis, this series features Team Peacemaker and will be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) Booster Gold – Booster Gold uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day Lanterns – this enormous TV event series follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery Paradise Lost ­- set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.

