Extra: Season 30; Billy Bush Syndicated Series Renewed Despite Cancellation Concerns

Extra is sticking around for another season. The syndicated series has been renewed for season 30. Featuring Billy Bush, those involved with the series were worried the end was near for the pop culture news series.

Per The Daily Beast, the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery led to concerns that Extra would end. An investigation into a toxic work environment added to those concerns. Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, an executive producer for the series, also left her position in recent months.

Bush also had issues in recent weeks after he made a sexual comment about Kendall Jenner during a taping of the syndicated series. Warner Bros. Discovery showed its support for Bush after the incident.

What do you think? Are you excited about another season of Extra? Or, do you think it is time for the show to end?