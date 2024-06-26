Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season Three Renewal and Plot Revealed for AMC Series

The story of Lestat will continue to be told on AMC and AMC+. The cable network has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a third season, which will focus on the infamous vampire played by Sam Reid. The second season is still airing on Sunday nights.

A dark fantasy series based on Anne Rice’s novels, the Interview with the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Anderson, Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Hayles) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire averages approximately (we don’t currently have data for the most recent episodes) a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 235,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 56% in the demo and down by 52% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s unknown how many people are watching on-demand or via the AMC+ streaming service.

AMC describes the plot of season three this way:

Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller “Interview With The Vampire,” the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can – by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

Series creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones said: “Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Interview with the Vampire TV series on AMC and AMC+? Are you glad this drama has been renewed for a third season?

