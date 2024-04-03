Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released by AMC

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is returning soon to AMC, and the cable network has released a new trailer and poster for the supernatural series. The show is based on Rice’s novel

Starring Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels, the Interview with the Vampire series follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) as he tells his life story to Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Louis previously gave an unpublished interview to the veteran journalist in 1973. Season two will pick up after the death of Lestat (Reid).

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

AMC Networks released a second riveting trailer for the new season of the critically acclaimed series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, premiering May 12, 2024 on AMC and AMC+, during tonight’s season finale episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The network also released the first of a series of key art images for the highly anticipated return of the second season. The series stars Jacob Anderson, along with Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels. The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. Season two of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

The trailer for Interview with the Vampire season two is below.

