Going Home with Tyler Cameron: Prime Video Teases New Home Renovation Series Starring Bachelorette Veteran

A contestant from The Bachelorette is bringing a new type of reality series to Prime Video. Tyler Cameron will star in Going Home with Tyler Cameron for the streaming service. The home renovation series will arrive for binging later this month.

The eight-episode season will follow Cameron as he starts his construction and home renovation company in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Prime Video released a press release with more about the series.

Today, Prime Video has released the official trailer of the new home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. All eight episodes will premiere on Thursday, April 18, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Going Home with Tyler Cameron stars reality TV star and former The Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. After the sudden loss of his mother, Tyler moved back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, to reunite with his family and finally achieve his goal of launching his business, Image One. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time. As the projects get bigger, better and more complex, Tyler navigates the challenges of entrepreneurship, demonstrating his growth and resilience. Leaning on his tight-knit community for support, the series features appearances from familiar faces, including former Bachelor Nation stars Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Jason Tartick, and even The Bachelorette who once captured his heart, Hannah Brown. With each episode ending in the exciting reveal of Image One’s latest stunning remodel, the season culminates in the most important undertaking of them all – turning the house that Tyler’s late mom left behind into the family home that she always dreamed of. Going Home with Tyler Cameron is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment, and executive produced by Scott Feeley, Sarah Presta, Glenna Stacer Sayles, Chaz Morgan, and Tyler Cameron.

The trailer for Going Home with Tyler Cameron is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new reality series on Prime Video?