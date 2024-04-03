The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season Two? AMC Showrunners and Star Address Series’ Future

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live wrapped on Sunday night, and some viewers are wondering if they will see more of Rick, Michonne, and their children in season two of The Walking Dead spin-off series.

Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Andrew Bachelor, Brenda Wool, and Craig Tate, the series follows what happens when Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) reunite years after he went missing and she set off to look for him.

Showrunner Scott Gimple, Gurira, and Lincoln discussed the possibility of a second season with EW.

Gimple says that while there are more stories to tell, they might just stay in his head. Of making additional episodes, he said, “So many different things—everything from schedules to the stuff itself. You never know, but right now there’s nothing on the table, except my little fan fictions I write in the evening for myself.”

As for co-creator and star Gurira, she is still focused on what they just finished. She said:

“Listen, we couldn’t be more thankful for the response there. It has been so, so, so incredible. Our goal was that we proposed a premise around these characters seeing it through to each other. I’m proud of our creative choices and the way we stuck to our guns about various things, and making sure that we tried as hard as we could to stay a few steps ahead of what the audience might be expecting next. We didn’t take any easy roads on this, and thankfully, it’s paid off.”

Lincoln also spoke about the possibility of more of the AMC series. While he isn’t opposed to playing Rick Grimes again in the future, he doesn’t expect to do that soon. He said:

“Never say never. There are other very important characters in the universe that are still wandering around and alive that I think it might be quite exciting to have them breathe the same air and see how long they survive together. But it’s a difficult one. It would have to be like this, a really exciting story.” I think what we’ve achieved in this series was hopefully a few surprises and character turns and sequences that we haven’t seen in 13 years before. That was the exciting proposition — to chop my hand off, get back together with the love of my life and be reunited, and hopefully smash a few windows along the way and meet some great characters.” That was thrilling that we did episodes and sequences that I’m intensely proud of and we haven’t seen before. If that were to come out of Gimple’s or Danai’s brain, and it was irresistible, then I think that there’s infinite chance that it might happen again. But I don’t know when.”

What do you think? Have you watched this Walking Dead spin-off series? Do you want to see a second season of Rick and Michonne’s adventures or is one batch of episodes enough?