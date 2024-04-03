High Hopes: Hulu Unveils Teaser and Poster for New Workplace Reality Series

Jimmy Kimmel has High Hopes for a new Hulu series. The late-night host is executive producing the upcoming reality series set in a cannabis shop. The show is produced by Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America. Six episodes have been made.

The High Hopes series follows the staff of the MMD cannabis dispensary in Hollywood and features Mishka Ashbel, Slava Ashbel, Jared Brady, Sumaiya Islam, Morgan Chanel Lee, Dani Martin, Freddie Miller, and Uriel Valenzuela.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder! This season builds to their biggest day of the year – 4.20 – as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?

In addition to Kimmel, Scott Lonker, Ben Steinbauer, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Karl Holland are executive producing the series. Jennifer Stander serves as co-executive producer.

High Hopes arrives on April 20th. The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new reality series when it debuts later this month?