High Fidelity: Season Two; What Would Have Happened on the Hulu Series

High Fidelity was canceled after just one season, but the plans for season two were already in the works. Zoë Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Miller starred in the series.

Season two would have focused on Randolph’s character, per The L.A. Times. Kingsley Ben-Adir revealed the following about the second season of High Fidelity:

“Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season. She was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks and her family background.”

Randolph said the following about her role on the Hulu series:

“It was really great to have that opportunity to play a character who is authentic and, on top of that, a woman who is unapologetic and says what she feels. And that she does not represent ‘the angry sassy Black girl.’ “That was huge to me. Because when Jack Black [played the character], you’re not thinking he’s an angry, raging white guy, you’re just like, ‘This is a quirky free spirit that has no filter and he feels comfortable around his friends to say how he feels in the moment when he feels it.”

What do you think? Would you have wanted to see season two of High Fidelity on Hulu?