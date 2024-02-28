The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

After all this time, Rick and Michonne may finally be reunited. Has The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Ones Who Live, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead series. It stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, Brenda Wool, and Craig Tate. In the original series, former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Lincoln) was severely injured and believed to be dead by Michonne (Gurira), Rick’s wife and the mother of his young son. Years later, this katana-wielding warrior searches for him after finding evidence that he is still alive. As this new series begins, Rick is now a resident of a vast city that shields itself from the outside world. Run by the Civic Republic Military, no one who enters the city can ever leave, a brutally enforced rule. When Michonne finally finds him, he’s not the man she once knew.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 55,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Ones Who Live stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 28, 2024, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for season two? While the Walking Dead shows are no longer blockbusters and the traditional ratings are low, I think this one will still do well enough for AMC to make another season of six episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Ones Who Live cancellation or renewal news.



