The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Daryl is far from home in a very different world. Has The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Daryl Dixon, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A post-apocalyptic horror drama series airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Melissa McBride. Daryl Dixon (Reedus) is a skilled hunter who has survived the worldwide apocalypse and the zombies known as “walkers.” As this series begins, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to understand how he got there. The story tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he journeys, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Other characters include Isabelle (Poésy), a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past; Quinn (Nagaitis), the owner of an underground Paris nightclub who’s become a power figure; and Carol Peletier (McBride), a survivor with a strong emotional connection with Daryl.



The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Daryl Dixon stacks up against other AMC TV shows.

Note: Episodes are released days ahead of their linear premiere via the AMC+ streaming service. The first episode was simulcast on BBCA America (0.01 demo with 72,000), IFC (0.01 demo with 69,000), and SundanceTV (0.01 demo with 62,000).



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a second season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the future of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The spin-off was renewed for a second season ahead of the series’ premiere. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Daryl Dixon cancellation or renewal news.



