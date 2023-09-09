Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 7, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Melissa McBride.

TV show description:

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show was created by David Zabel and is the sixth series in The Walking Dead franchise.

Daryl Dixon (Reedus) is a skilled hunter who has survived the worldwide apocalypse and the zombies known as “walkers.”

As this series begins, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to understand how he got there. The story tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he journeys, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Other characters include Isabelle (Poésy), a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past; Quinn (Nagaitis), the owner of an underground Paris nightclub who’s become a power figure; and Carol Peletier (McBride), a survivor with a strong emotional connection with Daryl.

