The Walking Dead: Season 11; AMC+ to Release Origins Specials Leading into Final Season

The Walking Dead is getting ready for its 11th and final season. Viewers will learn more about what caused the zombie apocalypse that viewers have seen on the series during the last ten seasons. A series of origin specials for several of the main characters will air on AMC+.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst star in the series.

AMC revealed more about the Origins series of specials in a press release.

As part of AMC’s “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11” of The Walking Dead, which returns Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, AMC announced today The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of specials exploring the journeys of the series’ most celebrated characters, premiering Thursdays, beginning July 15, exclusively on AMC+. Spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), each episode of The Walking Dead: Origins charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each episode will also feature an exclusive sneak peek of season 11. Accompanying each special will be a ‘Best Of’ collection, featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character. The Walking Dead: Origins lineup is as follows: · Daryl’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 15

· Maggie’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 22

· Negan’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 29

· Carol’s Story – Premieres Thursday, August 5

