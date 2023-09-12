The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to worry about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon being cancelled right now. The series was renewed for a second season more than a month ahead of the show’s launch. Will that be the end of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, or will there be a third year? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon TV show stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Melissa McBride. Daryl Dixon (Reedus) is a skilled hunter who has managed to survive the worldwide apocalypse and the zombies known as “walkers.” As this series begins, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there. The story tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Other characters include Isabelle (Poésy), a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past; Quinn (Nagaitis), the owner of an underground Paris nightclub who’s become a power figure; and Carol Peletier (McBride), a survivor with a strong emotional connection with Daryl.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: Episodes are released days ahead of their linear premiere via the AMC+ streaming service. The first episode was simulcast on BBCA America (0.01 demo with 72,000), IFC (0.01 demo with 69,000), and SundanceTV (0.01 demo with 62,000).

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



