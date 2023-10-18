That’s My Jam: Season Three Renewal for NBC Game Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The beat goes on. That’s My Jam has been renewed for a third season on NBC. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing in May.

A comedy-variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They participate in musical performances, dance, trivia, and music-based games. The show’s signature segments include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more. Players in season two include Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz”, Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie.

Airing on Monday and Tuesday nights, the second season of That’s My Jam averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 18% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“Jimmy brings music, comedy, games and celebrities together in a way that only he can, and it’s what makes That’s My Jam an undeniable hit,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We can’t wait for the show to return for a third season with even more brilliant performances and viral moments audiences can’t seem to get enough of.”

“Season three of That’s My Jam is sure to deliver even more excitement and entertainment to fans,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “From the out-of-the-box impressions to the hilarious lip syncs, dances and everything in between, the unforgettable performances and sensational celebrity guests have rightfully captured the hearts of audiences around the world.”

What do you think? Have you watched the That’s My Jam TV series on NBC? Are you glad to hear that the series has been renewed for a third season? Were you expecting it to be cancelled?

