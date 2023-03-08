That’s My Jam: Season Two Ratings

Between Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has had a long and successful relationship with NBC. Does that mean that his game show That’s My Jam has a better chance of survival than any other show, or does it have to fight for ratings like all the rest? Will That’s My Jam be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy-variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They participate in musical performances, dance, trivia, and music-based games. The show’s signature segments include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more. Players in season two include Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz”, Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of That’s My Jam on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the That’s My Jam TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?