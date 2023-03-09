That’s My Jam: Season Three — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A comedy-variety game show airing on the NBC television network, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They participate in musical performances, dance, trivia, and music-based games. The show’s signature segments include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, and Don’t Spray It. Players in season two include Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz,” Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie.



The second season of That’s My Jam averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.21 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how That’s My Jam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of March 9, 2023, That’s My Jam has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew That’s My Jam for season three? The peacock network has a long relationship with Fallon, the show is produced in-house, and the series appears relatively inexpensive to make. There’s a good chance That’s My Jam will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on That’s My Jam cancellation or renewal news.



