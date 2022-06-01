Dancing with Myself: Season One Ratings

NBC aired seven shows last summer but has only renewed three of them. The peacock network clearly needs new successful programming. Does Dancing with Myself fit the bill? Will this new series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Dancing with Myself TV show is judged by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts. Episodes follow groups of everyday people as they compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges created specifically for the show by the celebrity judges and their guests. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their own unique flair, and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide feedback. They and the members of the studio audience choose their favorite contestants to advance. In the end, the studio audience decides on the best dancer of the night who is then awarded a cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



