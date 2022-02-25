Law & Order: Season 21 Ratings

The Law & Order franchise has been extremely profitable for NBCUniversal. It was a bit surprising when the original version was cancelled back in 2010 but, given the way the industry has changed in the past decade, it’s no surprise that it’s been revived. Will the revival live up to viewer and network expectations? Could Law & Order possibly be cancelled again or, is it sure to be renewed for season 22 and beyond? Stay tuned.

A procedural crime drama series, the Law & Order TV show revival stars Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Kevin Bernard (Anderson), and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/25 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season?