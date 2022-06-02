Law & Order: Angie Harmon Open to Returning to the NBC Crime Drama Series

Law & Order returned for season 21 earlier this year, and fans saw the return of Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston. Anderson has already departed the series after one season, and the future of Waterston is currently unknown. However, fans could see another former star return – Angie Harmon.

Sam Waterson, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi star in the revival of the NBC court drama.

For three seasons between 1998 and 2001, Harmon starred in the series as ADA Abbie Carmichael, and she is open to reprising her role. She also played the role on six episodes of Law & Order: SVU. She said the following about a possible return to the NBC drama to ET Online:

“I would love it. I was like, ‘Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something. I would love to revisit Abbie. She was just so fun and wonderful.”

Law & Order will return to NBC Thursday nights this fall.

What do you think? Do you want to see Angie Harmon return to Law & Order?