The Wheel: Season One Ratings

In the past, NBC has used competition series to help fill gaps in its primetime schedule. Sometimes the shows last and get renewed and sometimes, they get cancelled after a short run. Will The Wheel be renewed for season two? Could it become a staple of the holiday season? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show that’s based on a UK format, The Wheel TV series is hosted by its creator, British comedian Michael McIntyre. In the game, a 42-foot-wide spinning wheel of celebrity guests helps everyday contestants as they try to win a lot of cash. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise and support in various humorous and unexpected categories of trivia, ranging from poker and politics to candy and comedians. Guests include Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, JoJo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn, Bruno Tonioli, Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman, Tori Spelling, Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki, Sheila E, Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz, and Debbie Gibson.

What do you think? Do you like The Wheel TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?