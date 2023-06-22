The Wheel: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Game Show

NBC isn’t taking The Wheel out for another spin. The network has cancelled the competition series, so there won’t be a second season. The first season of 10 episodes ran across two weeks during the holidays.

A trivia game show based on a UK format, The Wheel TV series is hosted by its creator, British comedian Michael McIntyre. Guests include Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, JoJo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn, Bruno Tonioli, Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman, Tori Spelling, Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki, Sheila E, Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz, and Debbie Gibson. In the game, a 42-foot-wide spinning wheel of celebrity guests helps everyday contestants as they try to win a lot of cash. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise and support in various humorous and unexpected trivia categories, ranging from candy and comedians to poker and politics.

The first season of The Wheel averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.76 million viewers. It was one of the peacock network’s lowest-rated series of the season so the cancellation wasn’t a surprise.

