The Wheel: Season Two — Has the NBC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What’s This TV Show About?

A trivia game show airing on the NBC television network, The Wheel TV series is hosted by its creator, British comedian Michael McIntyre. In the game, a 42-foot-wide spinning wheel of celebrity guests helps everyday contestants as they try to win a lot of cash. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise and support in various humorous and unexpected categories of trivia, ranging from candy and comedians to poker and politics. Guests include Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, JoJo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn, Bruno Tonioli, Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman, Tori Spelling, Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki, Sheila E, Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz, and Debbie Gibson.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Wheel averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.38 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Wheel stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 20, 2022, The Wheel has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Wheel for season two? The peacock network seems to always be on the hunt for new competition series that can be used to fill in gaps in the primetime schedule, like over the holidays. The UK version of The Wheel has been very popular across the pond but the US version’s ratings leave a lot to be desired. Still, I think there’s a good chance that NBC will renew this show for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wheel cancellation or renewal news.



