Barons: Cancelled? CW Pulls Australian Drama Series After Four Episodes

Well, that was quick. The CW has apparently cancelled the Barons TV show already. The import has been pulled from the network’s schedule with four episodes remaining.

A dramatic TV series from Australia, the Barons TV show stars Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, Megan MacKenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England, Ione Skye, Sandy Winton, Sebastian Tang, Hafedh Dakhlaoui, and Meg Fraser. The story is set in the 1970s, a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest, and war. In Australia, a group of surfers chases their sun-soaked dreams. Bill “Trotter” Dwyer (Keenan) and Snapper Webster (O’Toole), two best friends inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them and their worlds apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. They create bitter, lasting rivalries as they sell their dream to the world.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Barons averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 164,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s currently The CW’s lowest-rated summer series. Episodes pick up about 30% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Reruns of the final season of Nancy Drew will fill Barons’ timeslot for the time being. Fellow Monday night series The Rising, a British import that was to have a second season, has been getting better (but still small) numbers and will stay in place, at least for now.

