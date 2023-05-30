Barons: Season One Viewer Votes

Success comes at a price in the first season of the Barons TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Barons is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Barons here.

An Australian drama TV series on The CW, the Barons TV show stars Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, Megan MacKenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England, Ione Skye, Sandy Winton, Sebastian Tang, Hafedh Dakhlaoui, and Meg Fraser. The story is set in the 1970s, a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest, and war. In Australia, a group of surfers chases their sun-soaked dreams. Bill “Trotter” Dwyer (Keenan) and Snapper Webster (O’Toole), two best friends inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them and their worlds apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. They create bitter, lasting rivalries as they sell their dream to the world.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Barons TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?