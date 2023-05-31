Barons: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is following a dream worth anything? Has the Barons TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Barons, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Barons TV show stars Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, Megan MacKenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England, Ione Skye, Sandy Winton, Sebastian Tang, Hafedh Dakhlaoui, and Meg Fraser. The story is set in the 1970s, a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest, and war. In Australia, a group of surfers chases their sun-soaked dreams. Bill “Trotter” Dwyer (Keenan) and Snapper Webster (O’Toole), two best friends inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them and their worlds apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves deep into corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia, and racial tension. They create bitter, lasting rivalries as they sell their dream to the world.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Barons averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 179,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Barons stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 1, 2023, Barons has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Barons for season two? The show is produced by Freemantle of Australia, and series co-creator Michael Lawrence has said that Barons was conceived as a five-season show, each season focusing on a different decade. However, the first season was released down under a year ago, and there’s been no word about a season two renewal. While there may be a second season, it doesn’t seem very likely at the moment. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Barons cancellation or renewal news.



Barons Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Barons’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Barons TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?