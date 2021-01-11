Vulture Watch

Do the points still not matter? Has the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, season 18. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Aisha will dole out points to the performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 17 (the ninth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Jonathan Mangum, and Gary Anthony Williams.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 832,000 viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Whose Line Is It Anyway? stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2021, Whose Line Is It Anyway? has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 18? The show is relatively inexpensive to produce and is the network’s go-to series when they need something to fill a timelot. The ratings aren’t great but reruns perform about as well as new episodes. I have no doubt that it will be renewed, even if some of the performers decide they’ve had enough. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal news.



Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show will be renewed for an 18th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?