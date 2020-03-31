Menu

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Is The CW TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season 16?

by Telly Vulture

Whose Line Is It Anyway TV show on The CW: canceled or season 16? (release date); Vulture Watch

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV showWhat’s the network’s line on this show? Has the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 16. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW comedy improv series, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest performer. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 15 include Charles Esten, Tinashe, and Jonathan Magnum.
 

Season 15 Ratings

The first half of the 15th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which aired during the 2018-19 season) averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 913,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 24% in the demo and 15% in viewership.

The second half of the 15th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which aired during the 2019-20 season) averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 873,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 31% in the demo and 17% in viewership. Learn how Whose Line Is It Anyway? stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 1, 2020, Whose Line Is It Anyway? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 16? This unscripted series doesn’t draw great ratings but it seems inexpensive to produce. I expect it to be renewed as long as the performers want to keep doing it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Should the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show be renewed for a 16th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



Tanya
Tanya

Love it! There is nothing like it and laughter is still the best medicine for all that ails you. Very welcome distraction to watch and find something to smile about while sheltering in place.

March 30, 2020 11:49 pm
Raleigh Swanson
Raleigh Swanson

Love the show. We need more shows like this. They are the best type of comedy show

March 20, 2020 12:40 am
Nadia
Nadia

This show is a classic that is essential to television! Still funny and love the guests. Please renew Whose Line!

March 7, 2020 1:57 am
Susan Barrett
Susan Barrett

Oh 1000% it should be renewed! That is a great show with great people having a great time making things up as they are picked. Nothing rehearsed! And all out funny show, I LOVE IT!!

February 29, 2020 1:28 pm
Michelle Neisen
Michelle Neisen

I love the show and am looking forward to season 16 – – so don’t disappoint me and many others that want it to renew. 🙂

February 19, 2020 11:41 pm
Jackie
Jackie

Please renew.

February 19, 2020 9:04 pm
Rita Cool
Rita Cool

RENEW please

February 6, 2020 12:51 pm
Donald Barie
Donald Barie

great show please do not cancel

February 3, 2020 10:15 pm
Ranatha Boggs
Ranatha Boggs

Dont cancel Whose Line Is It Anyway.

January 21, 2020 1:32 pm
Michelle
Michelle

This show is hilarious and would love to continue watching the original cast!!!

December 20, 2019 9:18 pm
Ash
Ash

This is a great show. Very creative and super funny. Please give us a new season.

December 11, 2019 7:03 pm
Butch
Butch

This show has gone downhill and is nothing but Trump and ***** jokes! Cancel IT!

November 1, 2019 9:24 am
