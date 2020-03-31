Vulture Watch
What’s the network’s line on this show? Has the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 16. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A CW comedy improv series, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest performer. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 15 include Charles Esten, Tinashe, and Jonathan Magnum.
Season 15 Ratings
The first half of the 15th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which aired during the 2018-19 season) averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 913,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 24% in the demo and 15% in viewership.
The second half of the 15th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which aired during the 2019-20 season) averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 873,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 31% in the demo and 17% in viewership. Learn how Whose Line Is It Anyway? stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 16? This unscripted series doesn’t draw great ratings but it seems inexpensive to produce. I expect it to be renewed as long as the performers want to keep doing it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal alerts.
What do you think? Should the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show be renewed for a 16th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?
