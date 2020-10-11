Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 16 Ratings

This venerable comedy series keeps chugging along. It’s in its 16th season overall and its eighth season on The CW. The show is relatively inexpensive to produce and even the reruns do pretty well in the ratings. Will Whose Line Is It Anyway? be cancelled or renewed for season 17? Stay tuned.

A long-running comedy improv series, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest performer. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 16 (the eighth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Charles Eston, Chris De’Sean Lee, Cedric the Entertainer, Ricki Lake, Jonathan Mangum, Jeanine Mason, Candice Patton, Greg Props, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Brad Sherwood, and Gary Anthony Williams.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 15 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 893,000 viewers.

Note: Because The CW has broken season 16 up between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 broadcast seasons, the ratings are presented here in two different charts. The averages are included in the respective season charts (2019-20 and 2020-21.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

