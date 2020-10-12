Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the The CW television network, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest performer. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 16 (the eighth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Charles Eston, Chris De’Sean Lee, Cedric the Entertainer, Ricki Lake, Jonathan Mangum, Jeanine Mason, Candice Patton, Greg Proops, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Brad Sherwood, and Gary Anthony Williams.



Season 16 Ratings

The first part of the 16th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which aired during the 2019-20 season) averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 968,000 viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership.

The second part of the 16th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which airs during the 2020-21 season) averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 792,000 viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2020, Whose Line Is It Anyway? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 17? The series is relatively inexpensive to produce, gets good ratings even in reruns, and has become a staple of The CW schedule. I’m confident that it will be renewed as long as all involved want to continue making it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal news.



