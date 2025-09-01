The Hospital: Comedy Improv Sketch Show Premieres on BET Next Week

The Hospital is coming soon. The new sketch comedy improv show will arrive on BET next week, and the network is teasing the new series with the release of a trailer.

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks, Tony Baker, Chris “cp” Powell, D’lai, Dinora Walcott, Quin Walters, Tahir Moore, Candice Renee, Tamra Jade, Patrick Cloud, Mel Mitchell, Jordan Conley, Loren Lott, and Jazmine Robinson star in the comedy series.

BET revealed the following about the comedy:

“The four-episode limited series premieres on Wednesday, September 10, at 11/10c on BET, with two episodes airing each night, concluding with the finale on Wednesday, September 17. The Hospital offers a “behind-the-scenes” look at what happens when you mix improv comedy with total medical negligence. This season is set inside the most incompetent medical facility in the country. Mostly improvised, the series is performed by KevOnStage Studios’ favorite established and emerging comedic actors, stand-up comedians, and social media stars.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on BET next week?