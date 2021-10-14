Twenties: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, the Twenties TV show was a moderate performer for BET in the traditional ratings. That was enough to land this series from Lena Waithe a second season renewal — along with an after-show. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Twenties be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Twenties TV show stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin with Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young in recurring roles. The story follows Hattie (Gibbs), a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, and her two straight best friends, Marie (Elmore) and Nia (Graham), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. As season two begins, Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (McFerrin).

For comparisons: Season one of Twenties on BET averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 510,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



