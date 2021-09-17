Twenties: Season Two; BET Comedy Returns Next Month with After-Show

Twenties, from Lena Waithe, is gearing up for a comeback. The comedy will return next month, and there will now be an after-show hosted by B. Scott following each episode.

Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin, Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young on the series which is based on Waithe’s own life.

BET revealed more about the return of Twenties in a press release.

“Today, BET announces premiere date for hit series, TWENTIES and new companion after-show, TWENTIES AFTER-SHOW WITH B. SCOTT, Wednesday, October 13 starting at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. From creator, writer, and executive producer Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions, the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series, follows ‘Hattie,’ a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, played by Jonica T.Gibbs (Good Trouble)and her two straight best friends, ‘Marie’ played by Christina Elmore (Insecure)and ‘Nia’ played by Gabrielle Graham (Possessor), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. BET will premiere a new half-hour series touching on key themes explored in Twenties titled Twenties After-Show With B. Scott. The after-show will provide candid commentary and insights into some of the characters’ mishaps and successes. B. Scott will be joined by the cast and an esteemed roster of guests including voices from the Black LGBTQ+ community that haven’t always been given a platform to share their personal experiences. The success of Twenties reflects an evolution at BET: championing inclusivity on all platforms and in all productions. In the spirit of expanding opportunities to do more, the network is excited to continue its partnership with Lena Waithe and work with B. Scott in creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. The after-show also marks B. Scott’s return to BET, a homecoming, eight years in the making. B. Scott is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the blogging business — known for dropping industry-shaking exclusives featured in publications such as Variety, US Weekly, People, and Essence.B. Scott and their work are often cited in noted media outlets including ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ ‘The Real,’ TMZ, and ‘The Breakfast Club.’ In the season opener, episode #201 “One Night Only?” ‘Hattie’ juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with ‘Ida B.’ played by Sophina Brown. Meanwhile, ‘Nia’ starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and ‘Marie’ questions her relationship with ‘Chuck,’ played by Jevon McFerrin.”

