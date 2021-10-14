Twenties: Season Three? Has the BET Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this trio of friends sticking together? Has the Twenties TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Twenties, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Twenties TV show stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin with Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young in recurring roles. The story follows Hattie (Gibbs), a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, and her two straight best friends, Marie (Elmore) and Nia (Graham), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. As season two begins, Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (McFerrin).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Twenties averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 486,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Twenties stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2021, Twenties has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Twenties for season three? The show doesn’t draw big traditional ratings but it does well enough for the channel to create an after-show. I think this series from Lena Waithe has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Twenties cancellation or renewal news.



