Has the Boomerang TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on BET?



Airing on the BET cable channel, Boomerang stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond, Leland Martin, Lala Milan, RJ Walker, Brittany Inge, Paula Newsome, Joey Bada$$, and Dreezy. From executive producers Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, the TV series is a sequel to the 1992 romantic comedy feature film of the same name, starring Eddie Murphy as Marcus Graham, Robin Givens as Jacqueline Broyer, and Berry as Angela Davis. The comedy follows Jacqueline’s son, Bryson (Richmond), and Marcus and Angela’s daughter, Simone (Jackson), as they try to forge a path outside the shadows their parents have cast and make their own way in the world.



The second season of Boomerang averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 391,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. Find out how Boomerang stacks up against other BET TV shows.



As of March 12, 2020, Boomerang has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season.

Will BET cancel or renew Boomerang for season three? This show has had mediocre ratings but BET doesn’t have many original scripted series so, I suspect it will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Boomerang cancellation or renewal news.



