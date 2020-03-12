Boomerang: Season Two Ratings

The ratings weren’t very impressive for the first season of Boomerang on BET. Will the viewership for this comedy series improve this time around or, will they drop even lower? Will Boomerang be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Airing on the BET cable channel, Boomerang stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond, Leland Martin, Lala Milan, RJ Walker, Brittany Inge, Paula Newsome, Joey Bada$$, and Dreezy. From executive producers Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, the TV series is a sequel to the 1992 romantic comedy feature film of the same name, starring Eddie Murphy as Marcus Graham, Robin Givens as Jacqueline Broyer, and Berry as Angela Davis. The comedy follows Jacqueline’s son, Bryson (Richmond), and Marcus and Angela’s daughter, Simone (Jackson), as they try to forge a path outside the shadows their parents have cast and make their own way in the world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Boomerang on BET averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 39,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Boomerang TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?