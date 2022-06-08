Long Slow Exhale: Cancelled; No Season Two for Spectrum Originals Series

Long Slow Exhale is not returning for a second season on Spectrum Originals. The streaming service has cancelled the basketball drama series after one season of 12 episodes.

However, there is some hope that the series may get a second chance. After an exclusive nine-month run on Spectrum Originals, the BET cable channel will now air Long Slow Exhale. It is possible that the cable outlet could pick up the series for a second season, per Deadline.

Starring Rose Rollins, Josh Lucas, Ian Harding, Lyriq Bent, Shalini Bathina, Enajite Esegine, Brittney Elena, Jazmine Stewart, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Carmen Flood, and Erin Croom, the series follows a women’s college basketball team as their coach (Rollins) finds herself in the middle of a sexual abuse scandal.

