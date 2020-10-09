Angela Black: ITV Orders Psychological Thriller Series, Coming to Spectrum Originals

Angela Black has been ordered to ITV, and it will also air on Spectrum Originals for US residents. The new psychological thriller will star Joanne Froggatt and Michiel Huisman, and it comes from Two Brothers Pictures. Harry and Jack Williams are behind the series.

Angela Black tells the story of a woman living under the shadow of domestic violence. She is presented with evidence of her husband’s activities away from home, and she needs to decide if she believes what she has been told. This thriller has also started production in London.

ITV revealed more about this new series in a press release:

Acclaimed British actress Joanne Froggatt will star in ITV and Spectrum Originals’Spectrum Originals brand-new Hitchcockian thriller, Angela Black; a six-episode psychological drama produced by multi-award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, in association with all3media International, and written by renowned BAFTA®-nominated and Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Fleabag).

Golden Globe® and BIFA-award winner and three times Emmy® nominated Joanne Froggatt (Liar, Downton Abbey) takes on the role of Angela, a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn’t all it appears to be. Also cast is Michiel Huisman (The Age of Adaline, Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) in the role of Angela’s husband Olivier and BIFA®-award winner Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) who will star as enigmatic stranger, Ed.

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman). However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse. Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed (Samuel Adewunmi), a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier? With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.

Joanne Froggatt said “I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before. Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Michiel Huisman commented “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns. I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne and Samuel.”

Samuel Adewunmi added: “I always find myself drawn to characters like Ed when watching/reading dramas and it’s no different with Angela Black. That coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Craig Viveiros (again) as well as Harry and Jack Williams on a compelling story like Angela Black is very exciting and fortuitous when considering the impact 2020 has had on all industries including film and TV. I feel blessed.”

“Angela Black is that rare series – a slick, twisty thriller that keeps us guessing, while also excavating the issues of control and manipulation,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. “I couldn’t imagine a better team with the Williams brothers at the helm and the brilliant Joanne Froggatt bringing ‘Angela’ to life. With the wildly talented Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi rounding out a stellar cast, this series will captivate audiences until the very end.”

Harry and Jack William, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures added: “We are thrilled to be working again with the brilliantly talented Joanne, and to have her joined by such amazing actors as Michiel and Samuel is more than we could have hoped for. This script is unlike anything we’ve written before – and there’s no one better than Craig to bring this dark, Hitchcockian psychological thriller to life”.

The series been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who said: “Angela Black is a gripping thriller from Jack and Harry Williams. They are masters of surprising storytelling and there are some wonderful twists in this compelling tale. I’m delighted they have written Angela Black for ITV and that Joanne Froggatt will play the lead character.”