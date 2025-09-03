Scrubs: Judy Reyes to Return as Carla in ABC Sequel Series

Scrubs is bringing back another original cast member for the sequel series coming to ABC. Judy Reyes will return in a special guest-starring role. She currently stars in High Potential on ABC.

Deadline reported that special arrangements had to be made for Reyes to appear on the Scrubs sequel series. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all reprising their roles from the original series.

The following was revealed about the ABC sequel:

“ABC’s new Scrubs will follow JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

The premiere date for the new Scrubs will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel when it arrives on ABC?