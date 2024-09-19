Shark Tank: Season 16; New Series Regular and Guests Revealed by ABC

Shark Tank will have a new regular member join its ranks for season 16. One of season 15’s guest sharks is getting a promotion. Daniel Lubetzky is joining Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary full-time for the upcoming season.

ABC has also revealed the guest sharks for season 16. Viewers will see Raising Cane’s Owner and Founder Todd Graves, IT Cosmetics Co-Founder Jamie Kern Lima, Venture Capitalist Rashaun Williams, and Kendra Scott will also return.

ABC revealed more about Lubetzky joining the panel in a press release.

“Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, Camino Partners and Builders Movement, is joining the panel of Sharks on the upcoming 16th season of “Shark Tank,” premiering FRIDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu. “As a guest Shark for the past five seasons, Daniel has earned his spot with the Sharks,” says executive producer Clay Newbill. “He is a self-made founder of a multibillion-dollar company, has all the qualities we look for in a Shark, and possesses an authentic desire to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Daniel is a welcome addition to our panel, and we look forward to working with him for many seasons to come.”

Shark Tank returns to ABC on October 18th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ABC reality series? Are you excited for season 16?