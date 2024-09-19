Cold Case: Sequel Series No Longer in the Works at CBS

CBS is not moving forward with the Cold Case reboot. The network announced a possible sequel to the popular drama back in April, but now, according to TV Line, those plans have been canceled.

The original series starred Kathryn Morris, Justin Chambers, Thom Barry, John Finn, Jeremy Ratchford, Danny Pino, Sarah Brown, and Tracie Thoms. It aired on CBS for seven seasons between 2003 and 2010 before it was canceled.

The drama followed Detective Lilly Rush (Morris) and her team at the Philadelphia Police Department as they worked to solve crimes no longer under active investigation. The new series would have followed a new team doing the same in the Southwest.

No details about the reason the plans for the reboot were dropped were given.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the original Cold Case? Were you excited about the possibility of a reboot?