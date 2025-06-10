SWAT Exiles: Original Series Cast Members May Return for Spin-Off Series

SWAT fans may see other cast members return for the SWAT Exiles spin-off. When the series was announced, Shemar Moore was the only cast member confirmed to return for the series.

However, Keith LeGoy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, has spoken out about the spin-off, and more could return. This comes after some cast members expressed disappointment about not being included in the new series.

According to Deadline, Le Goy said the following:

“There is a S.W.A.T family and that family is important. We would love to have other family members involved in some way, whether it’s all of them all of the time, some of them some of the time, or something in between. That’s something that we are still figuring out.”

SWAT Exiles is still in development, and an outlet has not been established for the spin-off.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of the original cast in the spin-off series?