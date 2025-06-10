The Westies: Titus Welliver (Bosch) to Star with JK Simmons in Crime Drama on MGM+

The Westies has added to its cast. Titus Welliver has joined the series. He will star alongside JK Simmons in the MGM+ crime drama, which was announced in March 2025.

Co-created by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes, the series is set in the 1989s as the Irish American crime gang takes on the Italian Mafia.

Deadline shared the following about Welliver’s role:

“Welliver will play Glenn Keenan, a troubled NYPD officer who grew up with the Westies crew, torn between loyalty to the law and love for his wayward son. He likely will spar with Simmons’ Eamon Sweeney, the charismatic but ruthless leader of The Westies, in a pairing of two accomplished actors each of whom has headlined their own series.”

The premiere date for The Westies will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new MGM+ series?